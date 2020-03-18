|
|
Greg A. Shivak, age 62, of Wellington, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family at his home on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 under the care of New Life Hospice. He was born on April 6, 1957 in Lorain, Ohio to Richard and Shirley (nee Harris) Shivak. Greg was a 1975 graduate of Elyria High School where he studied Auto Mechanics. Greg worked at US Steel for a few years. He then went on to own and operate Shivak Window Cleaning. He enjoyed wood working, drag racing with his brothers, gardening, hunting and trapping, sports, working on cars, music and playing the drums. He had a real passion for politics and religion. Greg is survived by his wife of 41 years, Lisa (nee Stull); children, Derek (fiancée Pam Hooker), Jon (Monica) Shivak, Sarah (Dustin) Ross; and Renee (Cory) Tabar; 15 grandchildren; mother, Shirley Shivak; siblings, Larry (Wendy) Shivak, Randy (Pam) Shivak, Sue (Dennis) Duley, and Jeff Shivak; and many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Saturday, March 21, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon in the Dovin and Reber Jones Funeral & Cremation Center, 1110 Cooper Foster Park Road, Amherst, Ohio. CDC GUIDELINES NOW PREVENT MORE THAN 50 PEOPLE AT ONE TIME INTO THE FUNERAL HOME. Private family interment will take place at Ridge Hill Memorial Park. Online condolences may be left for the family at: www.dovinreberjones.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Mar. 19, 2020