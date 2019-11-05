The Morning Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Busch Funeral and Crematory Services
163 Avon Belden Road
Avon Lake, OH 44012
(440) 933-3202
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
The Lake House
32756 Lake Road
Avon Lake, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Greg Strichek
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Greg Strichek

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Greg Strichek Obituary
Greg Strichek, 66, of Sheffield Lake, OH, and formerly of Youngstown, OH, passed away Sunday, November 3, 2019 after a short illness, surrounded by his loving family. He was born April 7, 1953 to parents, Gregory and Mary Strichek Sr. Greg graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School in Youngstown, OH. He was employed as a Mill Wright for U.S. Steel. Greg was a member of the Local #1103; enjoyed golf, working on old cars, baseball, sports and above all, he loved spending time with his grandchildren. He is survived by his beloved wife, Cheryl (nee Rucker); loving children, Brandon, Lindsay Wyman (Steve), and Greg III (Nicki); cherished grandchildren, Benjamin, Sidney, Avery, Carter, Gregory IV and Dominic; dear sister, Marilyn Mihin (Kenny). He is preceded in death by his parents, Gregory and Mary Strichek Sr.; and siblings, Donald and Edward. A Celebration of Life is planned for November 16, 2019 from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. at The Lake House, 32756 Lake Road, Avon Lake, Ohio 44012. www.buschcares.com 440.933.3202.
Published in The Morning Journal on Nov. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Greg's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Busch Funeral and Crematory Services offers peace of mind through funeral preplanning.
Learn More