Greg Strichek, 66, of Sheffield Lake, OH, and formerly of Youngstown, OH, passed away Sunday, November 3, 2019 after a short illness, surrounded by his loving family. He was born April 7, 1953 to parents, Gregory and Mary Strichek Sr. Greg graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School in Youngstown, OH. He was employed as a Mill Wright for U.S. Steel. Greg was a member of the Local #1103; enjoyed golf, working on old cars, baseball, sports and above all, he loved spending time with his grandchildren. He is survived by his beloved wife, Cheryl (nee Rucker); loving children, Brandon, Lindsay Wyman (Steve), and Greg III (Nicki); cherished grandchildren, Benjamin, Sidney, Avery, Carter, Gregory IV and Dominic; dear sister, Marilyn Mihin (Kenny). He is preceded in death by his parents, Gregory and Mary Strichek Sr.; and siblings, Donald and Edward. A Celebration of Life is planned for November 16, 2019 from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. at The Lake House, 32756 Lake Road, Avon Lake, Ohio 44012. www.buschcares.com 440.933.3202.
Published in The Morning Journal on Nov. 6, 2019