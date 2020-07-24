Gregg Scott Evans, 55 years of age, and a resident of Amherst, passed away Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at his father’s home, following a brief illness.He was born June 16, 1965 in Lakewood, New Jersey. Gregg moved to Chicago in the mid 90’s and had resided there for the past twenty-five years.He was employed at Marshall Fields in Chicago as the Human Resource Manager. Gregg graduated from Amherst Steele High School with the class of 1983. He received a bachelor's degree in music as a voice major and teaching credentials from Capital University in Columbus. He had a profound love for music and toured Japan, China, British Isles with the Capital University Chorale group. Gregg taught music at the Cardington School System. He was awarded the Russell Peterson award for directing and composing and the John Philip Sousa award for his expertise with playing the trombone. Gregg performed and helped direct musicals in all facets of music. Survivors include his mother and stepfather Sue and Paul David Wohlever (nee: Van de Zilver); his father and stepmother Eugene and Sandra Evans (nee: Kretschmer); his brothers James (Carola) Evans of Germany, Van (Amy) Evans of Lake Worth, FL; five nieces and nephews; and three stepsisters.Terri, Amy, and Jill.He was preceded in death by one stepsister Lori.A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Gregg’s favorite charities Doctors Without Borders
P.O. Box 5030, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5030 or World Wildlife Fund,1250 Twenty-Fourth Street, N.W. P.O. Box 97180 Washington, DC 20090-7180.The Hempel Funeral Home is honored to serve the Gregg Evans family and has made available for the community's convenience an on-line register book as well as additional information to help facilitate expressions of compassion.