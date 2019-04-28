|
Gregory A. Atwater, 71, of Vermilion, died Friday, April 26, 2019 at his home after a sudden illness. Greg will be remembered by all who knew him for his generous spirit, his good nature and his infectious laughter. Greg was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Vermilion. He enjoyed umpiring baseball games in Lorain County and being a referee for Vermilion Basketball games. Greg was a huge sports enthusiast and was a mentor to many young people in the Vermilion community. Greg enjoyed boating, cooking (especially seafood), fishing, golfing, and riding his motorcycle. He also enjoyed going to Ohio State football games and attending The Ohio State University Marching Band skull sessions. He was born July 1, 1947 in Sturgis, MI and was raised in Howe, Indiana. He had been a Vermilion resident for the past 49 years. He graduated from Adrian College where he met the love of his life.Greg served as a 2nd Lieutenant in the Army National Guard. He was a quality control supervisor for Ford Motor Co., Lorain for 11 years before he began his career in sales with Lorain Printing Company. For several years, he was employed by Penske in logistics. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Kathleen (nee Maiden) Atwater of Vermilion; daughters: Stacie (Shaun) Roof of Granville, Ohio and Stefanie (Victoria Spurgeon) Atwater of Lima, Ohio; son, Kristopher (Trish) Atwater of Rocky River, Ohio; nine grandchildren; his sister, Judy (Keith) Newcomer of LaGrange, IN and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Betty Jane (nee Horner) Atwater. The family will receive friends on Thursday, May 2, 2019 from 4:00 pm until the time of the funeral service at 7:00 pm at the Riddle Funeral Home, 5345 South Street, Vermilion, Ohio. The family suggests memorial contributions to Vermilion Recreation Department, 5511 Liberty Ave, Vermilion, Ohio 44089. Online condolences may be made at www.riddlefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Apr. 29, 2019