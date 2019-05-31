|
|
Gregory A. Johnson, 56, of Lorain, Ohio, died Thursday, May 30th, 2019, at New Life Hospice after a lengthy battle with cancer. He was born January 27th, 1963, in Lorain, Ohio and had been a Pelion, SC resident for the past 19 years, moving from Lorain, Ohio. Gregory was a veteran of the United States Army. He was a semi-truck driver for 35 years. He was a member of BACA and BADD. He enjoyed motorcycles, outdoor activities, loved fishing with his family and cookouts. Survived by wife, Brandy Johnson, of Pelion, SC; daughter, Melody Woodard, of Arizona; son, Jerimiah Johnson, of SC; stepson, Adrian Sweetwood, of Missouri; and four grandchildren. Gregory had three siblings, Sheri, CJ Johnson, and Timothy Johnson, all of Lorain, Ohio; adopted sister and brother, Angela and Paul Brant; and four step-sisters. Gregory went to Admiral King Highschool and then into the U.S. Army as a Medic.Gregory is survived by his parents, Jeanene Tolson Johnson, of Lorain, Ohio, and Gene; and stepmother, Mary Johnson, of Pelion, SC. The family will receive friends and family on Sunday, June 2nd, 2019 from 2 to 6 p.m. with a memorial service at 2:30 p.m. Greg’s celebration of Life will take place at the St. John’s Ukrainian Catholic Church Hall, located at 3010 Charleston Ave., Lorain, Ohio 44055. In lieu of flowers, Gregory’s parents kindly will accept any monetary donations to be applied to Gregory’s celebration of Life service.
Published in The Morning Journal on June 1, 2019