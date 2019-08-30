Home

POWERED BY

Services
Reichlin Roberts Funeral Home
327 Cleveland Street
Elyria, OH 44035
440-365-1271
For more information about
Gregory Paonessa
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Reichlin Roberts Funeral Home
327 Cleveland Street
Elyria, OH 44035
View Map
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Quaker Steak and Lube
4900 Transportation Dr.
Sheffield, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gregory Paonessa
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gregory Peter Paonessa


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gregory Peter Paonessa Obituary
Gregory Peter Paonessa, 83 years old, of Elyria, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, August 28, 2019, at Ames Family Hospice House in Westlake, Ohio.
Mr. Paonessa was born in Elyria, Ohio, on October 24, 1935, and made his home here all of his life. He attended Elyria Catholic High School '53 and graduated Bowling Green '61. He also did graduate work at Baldwin Wallace.
He proudly served with the United States Army and was employed as a teacher and coach at Admiral King High School in Lorain, Ohio. He served as the Lorain County Softball Commissioner and was also the Director of Softball for the Elyria Parks and Recreation Department. He enjoyed golfing, sports, especially the Tribe, and watching old movies.
Surviving him are his wife, Joyce (nee Hatunen); two children, Gregory, Jr., of Elyria and Judith (Richard) Spaller, of Mayfield Heights, Ohio; four grandchildren, Jack (Cathy) Grasso, Luke Grasso, Mark Grasso and Haley Paonessa; two step-grandchildren, Maris and Margo Spaller; a brother, Thomas Paonessa, of Elyria; and a sister, Santa Magyar, of Massillon, Ohio.
Mr. Paonessa was preceded in death by his sister, Antoinette Kuterovich; and a niece, Mary Jo Wilson; and his parents, Pietro and Rose Paonessa.
Friends may pay their respects at the Reichlin Roberts Funeral Home, 327 Cleveland Street, Elyria, Ohio on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 between 11:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. and are welcome to stay for a short memorial service.
All are invited to join in a celebration of life from 2 to 5 p.m. at Quaker Steak and Lube at 4900 Transportation Dr., Sheffield, OH 44054.
To leave online condolences or to sign the guest book, go to www.reichlinroberts.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Sept. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gregory's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Reichlin Roberts Funeral Home
Download Now