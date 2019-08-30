|
|
Gregory Peter Paonessa, 83 years old, of Elyria, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, August 28, 2019, at Ames Family Hospice House in Westlake, Ohio.
Mr. Paonessa was born in Elyria, Ohio, on October 24, 1935, and made his home here all of his life. He attended Elyria Catholic High School '53 and graduated Bowling Green '61. He also did graduate work at Baldwin Wallace.
He proudly served with the United States Army and was employed as a teacher and coach at Admiral King High School in Lorain, Ohio. He served as the Lorain County Softball Commissioner and was also the Director of Softball for the Elyria Parks and Recreation Department. He enjoyed golfing, sports, especially the Tribe, and watching old movies.
Surviving him are his wife, Joyce (nee Hatunen); two children, Gregory, Jr., of Elyria and Judith (Richard) Spaller, of Mayfield Heights, Ohio; four grandchildren, Jack (Cathy) Grasso, Luke Grasso, Mark Grasso and Haley Paonessa; two step-grandchildren, Maris and Margo Spaller; a brother, Thomas Paonessa, of Elyria; and a sister, Santa Magyar, of Massillon, Ohio.
Mr. Paonessa was preceded in death by his sister, Antoinette Kuterovich; and a niece, Mary Jo Wilson; and his parents, Pietro and Rose Paonessa.
Friends may pay their respects at the Reichlin Roberts Funeral Home, 327 Cleveland Street, Elyria, Ohio on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 between 11:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. and are welcome to stay for a short memorial service.
All are invited to join in a celebration of life from 2 to 5 p.m. at Quaker Steak and Lube at 4900 Transportation Dr., Sheffield, OH 44054.
To leave online condolences or to sign the guest book, go to www.reichlinroberts.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Sept. 1, 2019