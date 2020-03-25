|
Haley Marie Guggenbiller, age 38, of Lorain passed away this past March of 2020. She was born on December 1, 1981 to Richard Guggenbiller and Vicki (nee Vitale) Shanafelt. She attended Brookside High School. Haley always lived by the quote "peace, love and happiness" and was a very loving mother. Haley is survived by her children, Alyssa, Neveah, Devin, Willa, and Astacia; father, Richard Guggenbiller; stepfather, Scott Shanafelt; and her siblings, Drew, Lindsey, and Kelsey. She was preceded in death by her mother, Vicki Shanafelt. Funeral services will be held a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the Dovin and Reber Jones Funeral & Cremation Center. Online condolences may be left for the family at: www.dovinreberjones.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Mar. 27, 2020