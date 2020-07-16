Hallie William Phelps, 102, went to his Heavenly home on July 10, 2020, at his daughter’s (Linda) home in Lakeland, Florida. He was born May 15, 1918, in Williamsfield, Ohio. He was married to Clelia Hiner for 58 years. He lived in Arlington, Virginia, and Amherst, Ohio, before moving to Lorain. He was a member of Fellowship Baptist Church in Lorain where he was a dedicated and faithful worker, especially during church building projects. He had a real-life faith in God that you could see by his words and actions. Mr. Phelps enjoyed gardening, crocheting, crafts, wood-working, building his own home, playing shuffleboard, card game Rook, and especially working on his coin collections. He utilized his carpentry skills as a plant carpenter from 1947 to 1980 at US Steel in Lorain. Survivors include his children, Linda Cart of Lakeland, Florida, and Pam Norris (John) of Bradenton, Florida; daughter-in-law, Linda Phelps of Parrish, Alabama; a brother, Leroy Phelps (Myrtle) of Girard, Pennsylvania; and a sister, Betty Benton of Orwell, Ohio; grandchildren, Denise Phelps Jackson, Dena Phelps, Todd Phelps (Melissa), and Jonathan Norris; great-grandchildren, Kiera Rosado (Jeremiah), Brendan Decker (Nancy), Tristan Phelps; great-great-granddaughter, NiaMyah Sharp; many nieces and nephews; a family friend that was thought of as a daughter, Nanci McGreevy. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Cora (Spellman) Phelps; wife, Clelia (Hiner) Phelps; son, William Lee Phelps; and son-in-law, Howard Cart; brothers, Howard, Ellsworth, Donovan, Delos; sister, Claribell McMillen. Public visitation for friends and family will be held Saturday, July 18, 2020, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 12:00 noon at Hempel Funeral Home, 373 Cleveland Ave., Amherst, Ohio. PUBLIC LIVE STREAMING of the funeral service will be available at www.hempelfuneralhome.com
by selecting the live stream tab to gain access. Rebroadcasting of services will be available at www.hempelfuneralhome.com
. Rev. Bill Kopas, associate pastor of Camden Baptist Church will officiate. Burial will take place at Ridge Hill Memorial Park, Amherst Township. Memorial contributions may be made to Cornerstone Baptist Church, 6725 Green Road, Lakeland, Florida 33810. Please visit the funeral home's website to share a memory and sign the guest register, www.hempelfuneralhome.com
