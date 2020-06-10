Harold "Deano" Baldwin Jr.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Harold's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Harold "Deano" Baldwin died unexpectedly on April 12, 2020, at the age of 51. Dean is survived by his father, Harold, and Rose Baldwin; mother, Margaret, and Jim Tucker; sisters, Marcia Mann, Jennifer Churchwell, Jacquelyn Harrell, and Jessica Proctor; children, Alexis Young, Christian Baldwin, Claudia Baldwin. Due to circumstances, services will not be held, the family will be having a private gathering.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Morning Journal from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved