Or Copy this URL to Share

Harold "Deano" Baldwin died unexpectedly on April 12, 2020, at the age of 51. Dean is survived by his father, Harold, and Rose Baldwin; mother, Margaret, and Jim Tucker; sisters, Marcia Mann, Jennifer Churchwell, Jacquelyn Harrell, and Jessica Proctor; children, Alexis Young, Christian Baldwin, Claudia Baldwin. Due to circumstances, services will not be held, the family will be having a private gathering.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store