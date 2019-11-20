|
Harold Cochran, loving husband, father, grandfather and brother, went home to join his Lord on Tuesday, November 19, 2019, at his home following a lingering illness. He was born February 15, 1942, in Crumpler, West Virginia, where he was raised. Harold had made his home in Lorain for the last 55 years. Harold proudly served in the United States Air Force. Harold was employed at Ford Motor Company in Avon for 30 years before retiring in the maintenance department. He loved being outdoors, tending to his garden, doing yard work and feeding the squirrels and birds. His hobbies included playing cards and watching Cleveland sports, he especially enjoyed the Cleveland Indians. Most of all, he loved his family and the time he spent with them. Survivors include his loving wife of 56 years, Carol Cochran (nee: Anderson); his daughters, Pamela (Melvin) Gamble and Lorrie (Jess) Osborn, both of Lorain; his grandchildren, Melvin (Tammy) Gamble, Raquel (Corey) Beckham, Todd (Molly) Osborn, Amanda Osborn, Matthew Gamble and Kristina Gamble; his great-grandchildren, Cassondra and Nolan Gamble, Adrianna, Breana and Cayden Beckham; his siblings, George Cochran, of Lexington, Kentucky, Winston Cochran, of Elyria and Sue Cox, of Mobile, Alabama. He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Annie Cochran (nee: Lukash); his siblings, Dan Cochran, Jack Cochran, Margaret Phillips and Frances Wright. Friends may call Friday, November 22, 2019, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Midway Baptist Church, 41812 Griswold Road, Elyria. Additional calling hours will be Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 10:00 a.m. at Midway Baptist Church. The Rev. Rick Keesee and Rev. Charles Keesee will co-officiate. The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Midway Baptist Church, 41812 Griswold Road, Elyria, OH 44035. The Hempel Funeral Home is honored to serve the Harold Cochran family and has made available for the community's convenience an online register book, as well as additional information to help facilitate expressions of compassion. Log on at www.hempelfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Nov. 21, 2019