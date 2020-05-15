Harold Cole West, age 95, of Lorain, passed away on Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at Mercy Regional Medical Center in Lorain. Harold was born on February 25, 1925, in Wayne Twp., Green County, Pennsylvania to Georgia West Caine (nee Cole) and Hal West. Harold graduated from Waynesburg M.B.A. High School and Pittsburgh Institute of Air Conditioning and Refrigeration. Harold served his country with the United States Army Air Force during World War II at the rank of Cpl and P.A.C. On May 29, 1948 Harold married his lovely and loving wife, Carolyn (nee Fordyce). They moved to Lorain in August of 1950. Harold worked for the Fruehauf Trailer Company for six years as a construction line supervisor and then later worked for BF Goodrich General Chemical Company (now PolyOne Corporation) for 29 years as a maintenance supervisor, retiring on July 31, 1985. He is survived by his devoted wife of 72 years, Carolyn West; daughter, Deborah (Alvin) Mick; granddaughter, Stephanie (nee Fairchild) (Tim) Carrell; grandson, Captain Jared (Leslie) Fairchild; granddaughter, Elizabeth (nee Fairchild) (Jon) Cooksey; sister, Patricia (Noel) Pettit; sister, Betty (Roy-deceased) Ingraham; sisters-in-law, Louise West and Nancy (Lee Roy) Cain; and four great-grandchildren. Harold was preceded in death by his mother, Georgia Caine; father, Hal West; step-father, Lee Roy Cain; step-mother, Dell West; brothers, Paul West, Ronald West, and Lee Roy Cain Jr.; sisters, LeAnna Udadow, and Shirley West. Harold was a member of Euclid Ave. Baptist Church for many years where he directed the choir and sponsored the Campus and Careers Youth Group. He was a longtime member of the Faith Baptist Church in Amherst where he served in various ministries, including Sunday School Teacher, Treasurer, Deacon and building and lawn maintenance. He was a founding member and Board Member of the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation of Lorain County. He also served as President of the BFG Credit Union where he also served on the Board. The family will receive friends on Sunday, May 17, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Faith Baptist Church, 440 N. Lake Street, Amherst, Ohio. Funeral services will follow the visitation at the church at 3:00 p.m. Pastor Alex Van Curan and Pastor Steve Butler will officiate. Private family interment will take place in Pennsylvania on Tuesday, May 19, 2020. Due to the current COVID-19 Pandemic restrictions, please be advised that proper precautions will be taken at the Church. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions be made in memory of Harold to Faith Baptist Church. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Dovin and Reber Jones Funeral & Cremation Center. Online condolences may be left for the family at: www.dovinreberjones.com.
Published in The Morning Journal from May 15 to May 16, 2020.