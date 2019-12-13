Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brown-Robinson Funeral Home
2652 Broadway
Lorain, OH 44052
Resources
More Obituaries for Harold Harris
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harold "H" Harris

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Harold "H" Harris Obituary
Harold Harris (aka H), 69, of Lorain, Ohio transitioned from this life peacefully on Tuesday, November 18, 2019 at New Life Hospice Center in Lorain following a lengthy illness. He was born August 5, 1950 in Lorain, Ohio and was a devoted brother of the Jehovah’s Witness. Harold was a member of the United States Armed Forces and served in the Vietnam War. He later attended college where he graduated cum laude. Harold retired as a social worker in Lima, Ohio. He previously worked for the City of Lorain’s Cemetery Department, and Invacare Corporation in Elyria, Ohio. Harold loved physical fitness. He was a gifted athlete and avid runner. He expressed his passion competing in many marathons and winning other running events. Harold will be sadly missed by his family and friends. He was preceded in death by both parents, James H. Harris Sr. and Bernice (nee Lane) Harris; brother, Thomas Harris; and a brother-in-law, Talvin T. Jackson. He is survived by his son, Isaiah Harris Sr.; three grandchildren, Isaiah Harris Jr., Aiyana Harris and Imani Harris; sister, Wilma L. Jackson (nee Harris) of Silver Springs, Maryland; brother, James “Bubbles” Harris Jr. of Lorain, Ohio; a special friend, King Ayettey Zubaidah; and a host of relatives and friends. A private service arrangement was entrusted to Brown-Robinson Funeral Home, 2652 Broadway Ave., Lorain, Ohio. Online condolences at www.brownrobinson.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Dec. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Harold's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -