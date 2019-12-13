|
|
Harold Harris (aka H), 69, of Lorain, Ohio transitioned from this life peacefully on Tuesday, November 18, 2019 at New Life Hospice Center in Lorain following a lengthy illness. He was born August 5, 1950 in Lorain, Ohio and was a devoted brother of the Jehovah’s Witness. Harold was a member of the United States Armed Forces and served in the Vietnam War. He later attended college where he graduated cum laude. Harold retired as a social worker in Lima, Ohio. He previously worked for the City of Lorain’s Cemetery Department, and Invacare Corporation in Elyria, Ohio. Harold loved physical fitness. He was a gifted athlete and avid runner. He expressed his passion competing in many marathons and winning other running events. Harold will be sadly missed by his family and friends. He was preceded in death by both parents, James H. Harris Sr. and Bernice (nee Lane) Harris; brother, Thomas Harris; and a brother-in-law, Talvin T. Jackson. He is survived by his son, Isaiah Harris Sr.; three grandchildren, Isaiah Harris Jr., Aiyana Harris and Imani Harris; sister, Wilma L. Jackson (nee Harris) of Silver Springs, Maryland; brother, James “Bubbles” Harris Jr. of Lorain, Ohio; a special friend, King Ayettey Zubaidah; and a host of relatives and friends. A private service arrangement was entrusted to Brown-Robinson Funeral Home, 2652 Broadway Ave., Lorain, Ohio. Online condolences at www.brownrobinson.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Dec. 14, 2019