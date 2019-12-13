Home

Schwartz, Spence, Boyer and Cool Home for Funerals
1124 Fifth Street
Lorain, OH 44052
(440) 244-5288
Calling hours
Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Schwartz, Spence, Boyer and Cool Home for Funerals
1124 Fifth Street
Lorain, OH 44052
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
1:00 PM
Tower Baptist Church
1313 Tower Blvd.
Lorain, OH
View Map
Resources
Harold L. "Pete" Church Obituary
Harold L. "Pete" Church, 69, of Lorain, passed away on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at the Amherst Manor Nursing Home following a long illness. Friends may call on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. in the Schwartz, Spence, Boyer & Cool Home For Funerals, 1124 W. 5th Street, Lorain. Funeral services will be on Monday at 1:00 p.m. in the Tower Baptist Church, 1313 Tower Blvd., Lorain with associate pastor Butch Marten, officiating. Burial will be in Ridge Hill Memorial Park, Amherst Township. Additional information and online condolences at: www.boyercool.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Dec. 14, 2019
