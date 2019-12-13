|
Harold L. "Pete" Church, 69, of Lorain, passed away on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at the Amherst Manor Nursing Home following a long illness. Friends may call on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. in the Schwartz, Spence, Boyer & Cool Home For Funerals, 1124 W. 5th Street, Lorain. Funeral services will be on Monday at 1:00 p.m. in the Tower Baptist Church, 1313 Tower Blvd., Lorain with associate pastor Butch Marten, officiating. Burial will be in Ridge Hill Memorial Park, Amherst Township. Additional information and online condolences at: www.boyercool.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Dec. 14, 2019