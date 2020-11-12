1/1
Harold L. "Whitey" Goudy
Harold L. “Whitey” Goudy, age 82, of Vermilion passed away peacefully on November 10, 2020. He was born on April 8, 1938 in Captina, West Virginia to Charles and Mildred (nee Toler) Goudy and graduated from Powhatan Point High School Class of 1956 in Powhatan, Ohio.On June 5, 1956 Harold enlisted with the United States Navy and was Honorably discharged on June 2, 1960. He retired from Ford Motor Company as a Foreman after 30 years of service.Harold was a member of the Masonic Lodge #301 of Wakeman, Ohio. He was also a member of the American Legion Post # 118 in Amherst, Ohio and the Eagles Club also in Amherst.He enjoyed playing golf, vacations to the beach and most especially enjoyed the time spent with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.Harold is survived by his wife of 60 years, Donna (nee Micketti) Goudy; children, Dinae (Kevin) Sorrell, Mitzi (Jack) Baird, and Travis (Rhonda) Goudy; grandchildren, Ashley (Matt) Hasel, Timothy Allomong, Savanna Bass, Caitlin (Jeff) Ransom, Kerstin Cecil, Michael Sorrell, and Garren Goudy; great-grandchildren, Jude, Maggie, and Jake Hasel, and Henry Ransom; and his sister, Elnora Baranich.He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers and two sisters.The family will receive friends on Friday, November 13, 2020 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. in the Dovin and Reber Jones Funeral &Cremation Center, 1110 Cooper Foster Park Road, Amherst, Ohio. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, November 14. at 11:00 a.m. in the funeral center. Private family interment will take place at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery at a later date.Due to the COVID-19 pandemic the funeral home will be following specific guidelines to ensure the safety of all visitors. We ask that you enter through our main entrance of the funeral center, please pay your respects to the family, and exit through our gathering center door. Face coverings are required, limited seating will be provided for the service to ensure that a six feet separation is maintained.Online condolences may be left for the family at www.dovinreberjones.com



Published in The Morning Journal from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Dovin and Reber Jones Funeral and Cremation Center
1110 Cooper Foster Park Road
Amherst, OH 44001
(440) 985-2100
