Harold "Hal" Maynard Jr., 66, formerly of Lorain, passed away on Saturday, May 16, 2020, at MetroHealth Medical Center in Cleveland, OH. He is survived by his children, Angela (Mark) Stavesky and Eric (Miranda) Maynard; mother, MaryLou Maynard; three sisters, Jeanne Lieb, Judy Maynard, and Carlotta Denney; three step-children, Chyerlin St. Clair, Michelle St. Clair and Rick Shawver; and 11 grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his father, Harold Maynard Sr. Private family services are being held at this time. Arrangements and services by Reidy-Scanlan-Giovannazzo Funeral Home, Lorain, OH, (440) 244-1961. Online condolences may be shared with the family by using www.rsgfuneralhome.com.


Published in The Morning Journal from May 19 to May 20, 2020.
