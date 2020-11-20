Heaven has gained a new Angel.Harriet A. Kozich (nee Sullivan), age 91, a lifelong resident of Lorain passed away at Amherst Manor Nursing Home after a long battle with Alzheimer’s and recently, Covid-19.A daughter of Irish and Welsh parents, she was born to Harry and Lucille (nee Reese) Sullivan on May 23, 1929 in Lorain, Ohio.Her only real wish in life was to have a big family…and her wish was full-filled with 6 children, 17 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren…40 in all. She was first and foremost the Matriarch of her family.She is survived by her children, John (Pam) Kozich, Wade (Jenn Goettemoeller) Kozich, Becky (Todd Thompson) Raslan, April (Tim) Mears, Lydia (Jason Brown) McLaughlin, and Kaye (Pete) Falbo. Harriet was preceded in death by her husband of 40 years, John D. Kozich; parents, Harry and Lucille Sullivan; and her sister, Joan Rositano.Harriett was a graduate of Lorain High School Class of 1947B. She married and had her first child, John, at age 20. That started her role as Mother, Grandmother, and Great Grandmother. She also made the choice in her 60’s, to start her first job outside the home and joined the Lorain City Schools as a substitute teacher and administrator…a job she thoroughly enjoyed into her 70s.Harriet, a strong believer in God, attended St. Mary’s church as a young girl and later was a member of St. Peter Catholic Church in Lorain. Some of her favorite things, besides being Mom and Gram, were playing cards with her girlfriends, reading, doing crossword puzzles, riding roller coasters, watching scary movies, and traveling (her trip to Ireland in her 80s was her favorite). Even into her later years, Harriett was always game for a new, fun adventure.She faced many hardships in her life but met them all with grace and dignity and always seemed unfazed by problems…instead, always focusing on helping others. She was a lovely woman and her gentle heart and smile were her best attributes….loved by everyone she met, her Irish eyes are still smiling today and will be forever more...Due to Covid-19, private family funeral services were held under the direction of the Dovin and Reber Jones Funeral & Cremation Center on Saturday, November 21, 2020 with burial at Resthaven Memory Gardens in Avon, Ohio.A special thank you to the Health Care workers at Amherst Manor who cared for her during her last few years and who deserve collectively to receive the Medal of Freedom for the battles they are fighting here every day in this country.In lieu of donations, please do something special for a Health Care worker.Online condolences may be left for the family at www.dovinreberjones.com