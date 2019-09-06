Home

Foster Funeral Home
410 Main St.
Huron, OH 44839
(877) 433-5225
Graveside service
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
10:30 AM
Calvary Cemetery
555 Northridge Rd. W
Lorain, OH



Harry J. Pearson Jr. Obituary
Harry J. Pearson Jr., 79, passed away unexpectedly Monday, September 2, 2019. "Papa Harry" went to meet his beloved grandson, Scott, in heaven and they will be together once more. Harry graduated from Lorain High School and later joined the U.S. Navy. He retired from the Lorain Ford Assembly Plant as an electrician and is a lifetime member of the AMVETS Post 22 in Vermilion. Harry is survived by his daughter, Corrine (Jim) Klaiber; and granddaughter, Sarah; daughter, Nicole (Dan) Neff; and grandchildren, Maria and Nicholas. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Scott R. Klaiber Cross Country Scholarship Fund, in care of Huron High School, 710 Cleveland Rd. West, Huron, OH 44839. A graveside service will take place at Calvary Cemetery, 555 Northridge Rd. W., Lorain on September 13, at 10:30 a.m. Online condolences may be shared at www.fosterfh.com. Foster Funeral Home & Crematory, Huron, is assisting the family.
Published in The Morning Journal on Sept. 8, 2019
