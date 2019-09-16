|
|
Hazel "Susie" Martindale, age 90, of Rocky River, Ohio, passed away September 5, 2019 in Avon Lake. Born in Olmstead Falls, Ohio, to parents, Jessie and Gordon Mutersbaugh, and a graduate of Ohio Wesleyan, she married Robert H. Martindale in 1952. An avid boater (including being a member of the "Wet Hens" at the Cleveland Yacht Club), Susie enjoyed fishing, knitting, and needle point. She was a dog lover, avid gardener, and loved to sing in the choir. Susie was known for her selfless generosity and love of the outdoors. After her husband's death in 2000, she served as the Chairwoman of the Board of Martindale Electric Co. in Lakewood, Ohio, where she led the transition from a family-owned, to an employee-owned company on the company’s 100-year anniversary. She was a loving mother to Lee Ann, Robin, and Mark Martindale, and is survived by her son, grandson, and great-grandson. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Sea Turtle Rehabilitation Hospital in St. Augustine, FL (https://www.uff.ufl.edu/giving-opportunities/018737-sea-turtle-research-and-rehabilitation-fund/). www.buschcares.com, 440-933-3202.
Published in The Morning Journal on Sept. 18, 2019