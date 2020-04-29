|
A beloved mother, grandmother, sister, cousin, and friend, Hazel Wright-Abston passed away unexpectedly, at the age of 83, on Friday, April 17, 2020. The fourth of eight children, she was born on November 22, 1936, to the late James and Kizzie Wright in Sandersville, Georgia. Hazel grew up in a spiritually nurturing home with humble beginnings. At the age of 13, the family relocated to Detroit, Michigan, where they were members of Allen Temple AME Church. Hazel attended and graduated from Northwestern High School. Later in life, she moved to Lorain, Ohio where she raised her family and worked at St. Joseph Hospital for 25 years until she retired. Hazel had a passion for fashion, the care and wellness of her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She enjoyed communicating regularly with her sisters and traveling. One of her favorite trips included going to Jerusalem, where she visited the Jordan River. The trip inspired her to continue her commitment to serving God and impacting the lives of others through the power and word of Jesus Christ. Hazel accepted the call of Christ and was ordained into the ministry at Allen Temple AME. Wherever she went, she would spread the word of God to all that would listen. A strong woman of integrity, Hazel was greatly respected for her commitment to her personal values, principles, beliefs, and morals. Hazel leaves to mourn four sisters, Mattie Quarles, Mary Bradley, Velma Wright, and Karan Goler; six children, Leroy Wright, Keith Wright, Kizzie Wright-Thomas (James), Kimberly Wright Holmes (Bryant), Bennett Abston, Jr. and Kareem Abston (Chakakhan); 14 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; a host of nieces and nephews; and other close family and friends. Services will be held on Saturday, May 2, 2020, at Clora Funeral Home in Detroit, Michigan.
Published in The Morning Journal on Apr. 30, 2020