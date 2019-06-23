Home

Reidy-Scanlan-Giovannazzo Funeral Home
2150 Broadway
Lorain, OH 44052
(440) 244-1961
Helen A. (D'Innocente) Davis

Helen A. (D'Innocente) Davis Obituary
Helen Davis (nee D’Innocente), 97, passed away on Friday, June 21, 2019 at Anchor Lodge Nursing Home in Lorain, Ohio. Helen was born in Lorain, Ohio on July 26, 1921 to her loving parents, Pasquale and Pauline (nee: Cane) D'Innocente. She was a lifelong resident of Lorain and she graduated from Lorain High School, Class of 1939B. Helen married Richard F. Davis on April 24, 1946. She worked at Mittendorf Pharmacy and Lorain National Bank. She was a member of Zonta Club of Lorain. Helen enjoyed shopping, helping family and friends and spending holidays with family and friends. She is survived by her nephews, Michael (Carol Grape) D'Innocente of Colorado, David D'Innocente of Columbus, and David Todarello; niece, Kathy (Bob) Toia of Dayton; great niece, Danielle D'Innocente of Columbus.She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard F. Davis; parents, Pasquale and Pauline D'Innocente; sister, Margaret D. Todarello; and brother, Eugene V. D’Innocente. Private services will be held on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at Reidy-Scanlan-Giovannazzo Funeral Home, Lorain, (440) 244-1961, with Christian burial services following at Calvary Cemetery with Fr. Craig M. Hovanec, Pastor, officiating.Memorial donations may be made in Helen's memory to a charity of donor's choice. Funeral arrangements and services by Reidy-Scanlan-Giovannazzo Funeral Home, Lorain, (440) 244-1961. Online condolences and gifts of sympathy may be shared with the family by usingwww.rsgfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on June 24, 2019
