|
|
Helen Briggs, age 91, of Bay Village, passed away on Wednesday, April 17, 2019. Helen was born December 24, 1927, to John and Helen (Vanuga) Super in Lorain, Ohio, and lived in Lorain for most of her life. Helen graduated from Lorain High, class of 1946A as Valedictorian of her class. After high school, she was a legal secretary for the offices of O'Toole and Pincura. On July 18, 1948, she married Roy E. Briggs at St. Nicholas Byzantine Catholic Church, where she was a lifetime member. After their marriage, she continued working for O'Toole and Pincura until she had her first child. Helen was involved in the Garfield Elementary School's PTA, City of Lorain PTA Council, Girl Scouts and Boy Scouts, and was a perennial room mother until the youngest moved on to junior high. Helen was known as a prolific baker and would make 2000 cookies of various varieties, 40 nut and poppy seed rolls, and 20 fruit cakes for Christmas, which she shared with relatives and friends. She also baked pies for all occasions, but especially when her father's peach trees had ripe fruit and pumpkin pies for Thanksgiving. After Roy's retirement from the Lorain Police Force, the two loved to travel. They visited Hawaii and most of the United States. They also wintered in Florida and California for many years. Helen and Roy also worked at St. Nicholas bingo for many years and were very involved with the parish. Helen is survived by daughter, Leslie, and her husband, Fred Weber, of Vermilion; and her son, John Briggs, of North Ridgeville. Helen is also survived by her grandchildren, Benjamin Weber, and his wife, Holli, and their children, Josh, Julianne, Jorja, and Jonah; Matthew Weber and his wife, Diana, and their daughters, Arianna and Alexis; Meghan Wirks (Weber), and her husband, Matthew, and their children, Madelyn, Mia, and Maximus. Helen is also survived by her sister, Margaret Davies; and numerous nephews and nieces. Helen was preceded in death by her husband, Roy, in 1992; her daughter, Karen, in 1962; her parents, Helen and John Super; and siblings, John Cuper, Joseph Super, George Super, and Mary Mattei. Helen has donated her body for medical research and there will be no visitation or funeral at this time. Interment will be at a later date at Calvary Cemetery in Lorain. Donations in Helen's memory can be made to St. Nicholas Byzantine Catholic Church, 2711 West 40th Street, Lorain, OH 44053-2252 or the Nord Center, 6140 South Broadway, Lorain, OH 44053.
Published in The Morning Journal on Apr. 23, 2019