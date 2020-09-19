Helen C. Olexa (née Kosakowski), 98, of Lorain, died Tuesday September 15, 2020 at Mariana’s Adult Care in Avon Lake.She was born April 30, 1922 in Lorain and had been a lifelong Lorain resident. Helen worked at St Joseph Hospital in Lorain in housekeeping and then at the General Motors Fisher Guide Plant in Elyria. During World War II, she worked in maintenance at US Steel in Lorain. Helen attended school at St. Stanislaus School in Lorain and was a long-time member of St Stanislaus Catholic Church, the church Altar & Rosary Society and the Blue Star Mothers. She was currently a member of St Peter Parish in Lorain. She enjoyed yard work and playing bingo.She is survived by her son, George G. Olexa (Elise) of Fulton, Texas; sister, Theresa Tomaszewski of Lorain; grandchildren: Jennifer Koerber (Dave), Steven Olexa (Hilary), Amy Cribbs (Jeremy), Chris Olexa and Matthew Olexa; great grandchildren: Cortnie and Rachel Koerber and Rheyma Cousino. She was preceded in death by her husband George B. Olexa in 2003, son Allan K. Olexa in 1998, parents Stanley & Sofia Kosakowski (née Kunkel), brothers: Philip, Carl, Eddie & John Kosakowski and sisters: Frances Kovach, Stella Mihalic, Mary Ann Jessel and Elizabeth Heider.The family will receive friends Tuesday September 22, 2020 from 9:00 am until 10:00 am at the Gluvna-Shimo-Hromada Funeral Chapel, 3224 Broadway Ave, Lorain. Funeral services will begin Tuesday at 10:00 am in the funeral chapel followed by the mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 am at St Peter Parish, 3501 Oberlin Ave, Lorain with Father Craig Hovanec, pastor, presiding. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery in Lorain. Memorial contributions can be made to Grace Hospice, 16600 Sprague Road, Suite 35, Middleburg Heights, OH 44130-6318 or St Peter Parish, 3501 Oberlin Ave, Lorain, OH. 44052.Online condolences can be made at www.gluvna.net