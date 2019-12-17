|
|
Helen DiLuciano (nee: Nagy), 91, passed away peacefully on December 14, 2019. She is survived by her daughters, Linda (Paul) Lang, of Grafton and Christina (Charles) Magel, of LaGrange; grandsons, Robert (Heather) Lang, D.V.M., of Columbia Station, Matthew (Thais) Lang, of McKinney, TX and Tristan Magel, of LaGrange; granddaughter, Elaina Magel, of LaGrange; sister, Virginia Erdman, of Mentor; and great-grandsons, Vincent, Dillan and Rocco. She was preceded in death by her husband, of 62 years, Rocco DiLuciano (2011); daughter, Elaine (1972); and her parents, Frank and Catherine (nee: Snopek) Nagy. The family will receive friends at Reidy-Scanlan-Giovannazzo Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2150 Broadway, Lorain (440) 244-1961 on Sunday, December 22, 2019 from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m., Monday, December 23, 2019 at St. Anthony of Padua, 1305 E. Erie Avenue, Lorain, OH. Fr. John Seabold, officiating (Please meet at Church on Monday). Christian burial services will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Lorain. Online condolences may be sent using: www.rsgfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Dec. 18, 2019