Helen Elizabeth Wagner (nee Meurer), age 98, of Amherst, Ohio, passed away peacefully on December 14, 2019 at Welcome Nursing Home in Oberlin, Ohio. She was born April 29, 1921 in Jacksonville, Ohio and graduated from South High in Columbus, Ohio in 1940. She went on to work at Woolworth’s Department Store in Columbus, then later moved to the Lorain area and worked at Fabrizio Grocery. She loved her dog, Murphy, and enjoyed art and sewing, as well as her bible studies. Surviving is her daughter, Alberta Dougan; sister, Fern Yarman; grandchildren, Timothy (Stephanie) Dougan, Michael (Holly) Dougan, Andrew Dougan, Christine Grote, Melissa (James) Hamilton-Serrano and John (Kelly) Fabrizio; as well as several great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandson, Zavier. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Benjamin Fabrizio; second husband, Ray Jackson; third husband, Norman Wagner; parents, Christian and Elizabeth (nee Jensen) Meurer; brothers, Frances, Chester, Donald; sister, Ellis; and great-great-grandson, Ethan McNeil. The family will receive friends on Friday, December 20, 2019 from 4 to 8 p.m. in the Dovin Funeral & Cremation Specialists, 2701 Elyria Avenue, Lorain. Private funeral services will be held at a later date with burial in Calvary Cemetery, Lorain. To send online condolences, go to www.dovinfcs.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Dec. 18, 2019