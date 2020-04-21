|
Helen F. Bobrowski (nee Stransky), age 100, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 16, 2020 at The Woods at French Creek in Avon.Born February 21, 1920 in Lorain, she lived in Lorain her entire life. During World War II, Helen worked at Western Automatic and Thew Shovel. For many years, Helen and her husband owned and operated the Subway Inn on E. 28th Street in Lorain.Helen was a member of the former St. Stanislaus Catholic Church, Lorain, where she was active with the Altar and Rosary Society and the Young Ladies Sodality.She enjoyed baking, sewing and was a very good cook.Surviving is her son, Walter “Bubbles” (Paulette) Bobrowski Jr. of Lorain; a daughter, Barbara J. Bacevice of Lorain; 5 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband of 34 years, Walter K. “Bubbles” Bobrowski in 1979; a son, Daniel D. Bobrowski in 2018; parents, Felix and Della (nee Tracewicz) Stransky; brothers, Adam Stransky, Edward Stransky, Adolf Stransky, Phillip Stransky, Joseph Stransky and Stanley Stransky; sisters, Anna Stransky who died in infancy, Frances Fritz and Josephine Crisamore.Private funeral services were held in the Dovin Funeral & Cremation Specialists, 2701 Elyria Avenue, Lorain. Rev. Robert Glepko pastor of Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church officiated. Burial follow in Calvary Cemetery, Lorain. To send online condolences go to ww.dovinfcs.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Apr. 23, 2020