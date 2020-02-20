|
Helen "Windy" Grace Connone (nee: Wortman), 96 years of age, and a resident of Lake Placid, FL, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Saturday, February 15, 2020, at Oberlin's Welcome Nursing Home in Ohio following a long and blessed life. Helen was born September 4, 1923, in Lorain, where she lived her entire life. She spent her winters in Hollywood, FL and most recently, Lake Placid, FL. As a young woman, Helen worked as a welder's assistant in the shipyards and later as a surgical nurse. Helen and her late husband, Gene, began their business adventures in 1946 in Lorain, Ohio with Riverside Marina and Service and went to own and operate Genes Marine Sales & Service, which is currently now celebrating its 74th year. Helen's interest and commitment to the family business continued into her 90s and she remained a cherished presence around the company to both her family and customers. She was a faithful member of Euclid Avenue Baptist Church in Lorain for over 40 years where she taught VBS and Sunday School. She served her Lord wherever she went, and when in Florida, she attended First Baptist Church of Lake Placid. Most recently, she had been attending Trinity E-Free Church in Amherst. She gave of her time and talents making quilts to send to China and Portugal. Helen was kind and generous, and loved helping out wherever and whenever she could. Survivors include her children, Terry Connone of Lake Placid, FL, Joyce Connone (Ron Davis) of Lake Placid, FL, Jill and Kevin O'Keefe of Oberlin, OH, and Jack Connone of Oberlin, OH; three grandchildren, Erin Presley, Brandon (Natalie) O'Keefe and Jared O'Keefe; and one great-grandson, Benjamin O'Keefe. Helen was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Eugene "Gene" Connone on August 25, 2000; his sisters, Mary Luman, Dorothy Rust, Margaret Snyder; and her parents, Walter and Pearl Wortman (nee: Garber). Friends may call Friday, February 28, 2020, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Hempel Funeral Home, 373 Cleveland Ave., Amherst. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 29, at 11 a.m. The Rev. Chris Reutepohler, pastor of Trinity E-Free Church will officiate. Burial will follow at Ridge Hill Memorial Park, Amherst Twp., Ohio. The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Trinity E-Free Missions Fund, 46485 Middle Ridge Rd., Amherst OH 44001. For those unable to attend, please visit the funeral home's website to share a memory and sign the guest register, www.hempelfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Feb. 23, 2020