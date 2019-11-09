|
Helen I. Battocletti, (nee Conrad), age 88, of Amherst passed away on Monday November 4, 2018.She had been employed as a secretary for the Amherst Exempted Village Schools, retiring in 1996. Devoted wife of the late Edward. Beloved mother of Cynthia Vodde, Loraine Battocletti, Caroline Druga, and Joseph Battocletti (deceased). Loving grandmother of four, great grandmother of seven, and sister of Judy Conrad.Contributions in her memory are encouraged to the Friendship Animal Protective League – 8303 Murray Ridge Rd., Elyria, OH 44035.Arrangements by Gluvna-Shimo-Hromada Funeral Chapel. Share your memories and condolences at www.gluvna.net.
Published in The Morning Journal on Nov. 10, 2019