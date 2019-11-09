Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gluvna-Shimo-Hromada Funeral Chapel - Lorain
3224 Broadway Avenue
Lorain, OH 44055
(440) 246-2118
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Battocletti
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen I. (Conrad) Battocletti

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Helen I. (Conrad) Battocletti Obituary
Helen I. Battocletti, (nee Conrad), age 88, of Amherst passed away on Monday November 4, 2018.She had been employed as a secretary for the Amherst Exempted Village Schools, retiring in 1996. Devoted wife of the late Edward. Beloved mother of Cynthia Vodde, Loraine Battocletti, Caroline Druga, and Joseph Battocletti (deceased). Loving grandmother of four, great grandmother of seven, and sister of Judy Conrad.Contributions in her memory are encouraged to the Friendship Animal Protective League – 8303 Murray Ridge Rd., Elyria, OH 44035.Arrangements by Gluvna-Shimo-Hromada Funeral Chapel. Share your memories and condolences at www.gluvna.net.
Published in The Morning Journal on Nov. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Helen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -