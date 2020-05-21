Helen L. (Huttinger) Reinhard
1918 - 2020
Helen L. (Huttinger) Reinhard passed away May 20, 2020, at Kingston Residence of Vermilion. Helen was born September 28, 1918, to George and Irene (Klooz) Huttinger in Elyria, OH. She graduated in 1936 from Elyria High School. After high school, she worked at an A & P store in Elyria, and at Perry-Fay Co. The city girl met the love of her life, a country boy, George Reinhard. They married in 1942 and moved to the farm they resided at for 65 years. Helen was the ultimate farmer’s wife – a gardener, great cook and baker, and the deliverer of many late-night suppers to the field during harvest time. She was a member of the Brownhelm United Church of Christ, loved to travel, square dance, and spoil her grandchildren. She is survived by her son, Don (Connie) Reinhard; and daughter, Lois (Ron) Von Gunten; her grandchildren, Mike (Shannon) Von Gunten, Aaron (Sarah) Reinhard, Kathryn Reinhard (Ian Kinman), Sarah (Andrew) Noble; her great-grandchildren, Aidan, Cole, and Tris Von Gunten; Caleb and Grace Reinhard; Peter and Anna Noble. She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, George; her parents; and brother, Robert Huttinger. Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions, a private family committal service will be held at Brownhelm Cemetery, Vermilion. Helen’s family wants to thank the entire staff at Kingston Residence of Vermilion for their loving, compassionate care. Memorial gifts can be sent to the Firelands’ Schools Endowment Fund, c/o Community Foundation of Lorain County, 9080 Leavitt Road, Elyria, OH 44035; or to Brownhelm United Church of Christ, Memorial Fund, 2144 North Ridge Road, Vermilion, OH 44089. Please visit the funeral home's website to share a memory and sign the guest register, www.hempelfuneralhome.com.


Published in The Morning Journal from May 21 to May 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
May 21, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Hempel Funeral Home
