Lorain: Helen Luca (nee Chambers), 94, of Lorain, died Wednesday February 12, 2020 at her home while surrounded by her loving family.She was born August 15, 1925 in Winnipeg Manitoba Canada. She moved to Toronto and met and married her husband Andrew before relocating to Lorain.Along with her husband Andrew, they owned and operated Custom Sink Top and Geometric Forms. Upon Andrew’s death, their son Greg took over the business and Helen continued to work with her son until the age of 85. She was a member of St Peter Parish in Lorain. She enjoyed getting together with her family and spending time with her grandchildren. She is survived by her daughter Christine C. (John) Mallul of Highland Park, Illinois; son Gregory C. (Carolyn M.) Luca of Avon Lake and grandsons: Anthony C. Luca, Daniel J. Luca and Michael A. Luca, all of Avon Lake. She was preceded in death by her husband of 43 years Andrew “Ande” Luca on October 2, 1996 and her parents Frank & Stella Chambers (nee Kwiatkowski). The family will receive friends Saturday February 15, 2020 from 9:00 am until 9:30 am at St. Peter Parish, 3501 Oberlin Ave, Lorain. The mass of Christian Burial will follow at 9:30 am in the church with the Rev. Robert J. Kraig presiding. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery in Lorain.Memorial contributions can be made to Hospice of the Western Reserve, 17876 St. Clair Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44110.Arrangements are under the direction of the Gluvna-Shimo-Hromada Funeral Chapel, 3224 Broadway Ave, Lorain.Online condolences can be made at www.gluvna.net
Published in The Morning Journal on Feb. 14, 2020