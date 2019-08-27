|
Helen M. Bado (nee Sirak), age 94, of Amherst passed away on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at St. Mary of the Woods in Avon. She was born on May 28, 1925 in Lorain, Ohio to Andrew and Helen Sirak. Helen graduated from Lorain High School Class of 1943B. Helen worked as a cashier for Fisher Fazio and Kroger’s Grocery Stores, she also worked as an election booth worker for over 30 years. She was a member of St. Nicholas Byzantine Catholic Church, where she volunteered with Bingo, the St. Joseph Amherst Senior Citizens Club, and the Lorain County Democratic Party, and served as a volunteer at the Lorain County Beagle Club for over 40 years. Helen enjoyed traveling on her many vacations with her husband and family to Europe, Mexico, Hawaii and many states in U.S. Helen is survived by daughters, Sharon (Jim) Dykes, and Judy (Mike) Davis; and her granddaughter, Stacy (Mark) Haramia. She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Joseph Bado; parents, Andrew and Helen Sirak; and her brother, Andrew Sirak, Jr. Private family funeral services were held on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at the Dovin and Reber Jones Funeral & Cremation Center. Interment followed at Calvary Cemetery, Lorain. Contributions may be made in memory of Helen to St. Nicholas Byzantine Catholic Church, 2711 W. 40th Street, Lorain, OH 44053. Online condolences may be left for the family at: www.dovinreberjones.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Aug. 28, 2019