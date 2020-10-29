Helen Mary Overmyer (nee: Hasenpflug), 97 years of age, and a resident of Elyria, was called home to be with her Lord and Savior, Tuesday, October 27, 2020, from the Wesleyan Village in Elyria, following a full and meaningful life.She was born February 18, 1923, in Amherst. She was a lifetime resident of the Amherst, Brownhelm area before moving to Elyria where she had resided for the last six and half years.Helen was a graduate of Brownhelm High School with the class of 1941. She concluded her education at The Ohio State University in 1945, with a bachelor degree in education. She went on to teach home economics at Willard High School for three years and Irving Junior High School in Lorain for another year. Her primary focus in life was taking care of her family. She was a member of Old Stone United Methodist Church in Amherst. Helen was active in the Rebekah Circle, served as the church librarian, taught Sunday School and played the piano for those attending prayer meetings. She also reached out to her community by hosting Good News Club child evangelism from her home. It was from that outreach Helen became known to the local children as the "Cookie Lady". Helen volunteered her time as; a 4-H advisor, Gideons volunteer, Love Inc. volunteer, and Bible Study teacher. In her free time Helen enjoyed gardening, genealogy, canning, jigsaw puzzles, and reading her Bible.She leaves to cherish her memory her children: Ray (Christie) Overmyer of Pittsburgh, PA, Everett (Janet) Overmyer of South Amherst, Paul (Alice Wald) Overmyer of Sunnyvale, CA, Mary (James) Geer of Amherst; her grandchildren: William J. (Raquel Hall) Overmyer, Anne E. Overmyer, Beth A. Overmyer, Rachel L.(Ben) Anderson, Eleanor R. (Michael) Csizmadia, Nathan C. Geer; her great grandchildren: Brianna E. Anderson and Seth Anderson..She was preceded in death by her husband of sixty-five years, William Harwood Overmyer on June 7, 2014; her siblings: Ralph, Gerald, LeRoy, Clara Ailes, Bernice Boilesen, Bertha Hasenpflug and Ruth Spiegelberg; and her parents, Arthur and Marian Hasenpflug (nee: Brandau).Public visitation for family and friends will be held Monday, November 2, 2020, evening by reservation at https://signup.com/go/zgHCvWZ
or by calling 440-988-4451, at Hempel Funeral Home, Amherst, Ohio. A public Memorial Service for family and friends will be held Tuesday, November 3 at 12:00 Noon. at Old Stone United Evangelical Church; 553 South Main Street, Amherst. Rebroadcasting of services will be available at www.hempelfuneralhome.com
. The Rev. Daniel Reinke, pastor, will officiate.The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Gideons International; PO Box 140800, Nashville, TN 37214-0800.Please visit the funeral home's website to share a memory and sign the guest register, www.hempelfuneralhome.com
