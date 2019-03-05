|
Helen Mascenik (nee Dobrin), 99, of Sheffield Township, passed away Sunday, March 3, 2019, while under the care of Hospice of the Western Reserve at Huntington Woods in Westlake after a lengthy illness.
She was born on May 29, 1919, in Lorain, and was a graduate of Clearview High School in Sheffield Township. She married her high school sweetheart, Paul P. Mascenik, in 1942, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Lorain.
She was very active in her church and was a founding member of St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church of Elyria, as well as a member of the Altar and Rosary Society and Holy Trinity Lodge Branch #533. She enjoyed her friends, bingo, crossword puzzles, and was a marvelous baker.
Helen was employed at General Industries and Sears in Elyria.
Upon retirement, she and her husband moved from their home in Lorain, OH, to Tucson, AZ, where they enjoyed the beautiful weather, friends, and traveled throughout the southwest. She was a member of the Mother of Sorrows Church in Tucson and the K-C Ettes of Tucson. Upon her husband’s death, she moved back to Lorain to be with her family and many friends.
She is survived by her children, Geraldine (John) Lawson and Paul E. Mascenik; six grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul P. Mascenik in 1992; daughter, Diana; parents, Anna (nee Prudian) and George Dobrin; brothers and sisters, George Dobrin, Ann Dobrin, Romey Dobrin, Sylvia Bell, and Evelyn DiSilvester.
A private service will be held in Tucson, AZ, with interment next to her husband at Our Lady of the Desert Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Gluvna-Shimo-Hromada Funeral Chapel, 3224 Broadway Ave., Lorain.
Published in The Morning Journal on Mar. 6, 2019