|
|
Helen Reynolds (nee Mullins), age 86, of Lorain, passed away Thursday, March 12, 2020 at her residence while under the care of Sprenger Hospice Care following a lengthy illness. Born January 26, 1934 in Logan, West Virginia, she moved to Lorain 64 years ago. Helen was a member of Sheffield Church of God and enjoyed sewing quilts, gardening and ceramics. Surviving is her son, Edward Arocho, of Lorain; a brother, Glen (Jean) Mullins, of Logan, West Virginia; sisters, Sue Brock, of Cold Iron, Kentucky, Carmella Combs, of Sheffield Lake, Flora Lee Jonas, of Lebanon, Virginia and Ruth Bell, of Ona, West Virginia; many nieces and nephews; and her best friend, Nana Velez, of Lorain. She was preceded in death by her husband of 40 years, Demis Reynolds, in 1999; son, Kendal Reynolds; daughter, Marcella Reynolds; and a brother, Freddie Mullins. The family will receive friends on Sunday from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m. in the Dovin Funeral and Cremation Specialists, 2701 Elyria Avenue, Lorain. Funeral services will be Monday at 1:00 p.m. in the funeral home. Rev. Scott Skeens, pastor of Sheffield Church of God will officiate. Burial will follow in Ridge Hill Memorial Park, Amherst Twp. To send online condolences to the family go to: www.dovinfcs.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Mar. 14, 2020