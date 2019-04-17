Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wyers-Bollinger Funeral Chapel
2900 N. Ridge Road
Elyria, OH 44035
(440) 324-3371
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Rousis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen Rousis

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Helen Rousis Obituary
Helen Rousis, age 88 of Lorain, passed away on Monday, April 15, 2019. She enjoyed marching and competing with the Polish League of American Veterans’ Drill Team. She was a good cook who loved reading, gardening and playing games with her family and her monthly ladies club. The ladies club had 6 members who met monthly to play cards, and on other special occasions for over 50 years!Helen is survived by her children, Gayle Smith (Mike) and William Rousis (Barb); 3 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.She was preceded in death by her husband William and parents, Ludwig and Helen Lukesic.Service was private and burial took place in Calvary Cemetery.Wyers-Bollinger Funeral Chapel was honored to serve the family.www.wyers-bollinger.com
Published in The Morning Journal on Apr. 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now