|
|
Helen Rousis, age 88 of Lorain, passed away on Monday, April 15, 2019. She enjoyed marching and competing with the Polish League of American Veterans’ Drill Team. She was a good cook who loved reading, gardening and playing games with her family and her monthly ladies club. The ladies club had 6 members who met monthly to play cards, and on other special occasions for over 50 years!Helen is survived by her children, Gayle Smith (Mike) and William Rousis (Barb); 3 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.She was preceded in death by her husband William and parents, Ludwig and Helen Lukesic.Service was private and burial took place in Calvary Cemetery.Wyers-Bollinger Funeral Chapel was honored to serve the family.www.wyers-bollinger.com
Published in The Morning Journal on Apr. 18, 2019