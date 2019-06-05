|
Helen S. Shullick (nee Gdovin), age 94, of Lorain, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at Cleveland Clinic Hospital, Avon, Ohio following a short illness. She was born on August 18, 1924 in Czechoslovakia and came to America by ship to Ellis Island at the age of two. After arriving in America, she lived in New York for three years before moving to Lorain at the age of five. Helen attended Holy Trinity Grade School and graduated from Clearview High School with the Class of 1942. She was a member of the former Holy Trinity Church in Lorain and served as President and Secretary of the Altar and Rosary Society, taught religion classes for six years in the PSR Program, served as sacristan for two years, served as Secretary of the Holy Trinity Seniors Group and was a member of the Holy Trinity Women’s Guild. She was a member of St. Peter Parish in Lorain where she taught special needs children in the PSR Program for seven years and a member of the St. Anne’s Lodge, Branch 114.In her later years, she loved to travel with her husband, Mike. They also spent time camping with family. The highlight of her travels was her trip to Fatima in Portugal and Lourdes in France.Helen was a devoted wife and mother who loved gardening, especially her roses. On holidays, she enjoyed cooking Slovak ethnic dishes and was famous for her cheesecake, butterballs, and nut rolls. She enjoyed her circle of lady friends who met for many social gatherings and shared many good times and dinners together. She is survived by six children, Jerry (Kathy) Shullick, Michael (Cindy) Shullick, Patricia (Dennis) Petkovsek, Gloria (Don) Lugar, Diane Shullick, and Marilyn Branz; 11 grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren with one on the way; sisters, Agnes Herda and Lillian Pena. She was preceded in death by her husband of 43 years, Michael in 1987; and parents, Joseph and Anna (nee Yusko) Gdovin; and her sister, Margaret Delinsky. Helen resided at Avon Oaks in Porter Pavilion, Avon, Ohio for the last 10 years. The family would like to thank the Administration, Nurses, Aides and all those who took such good care of their mom while she resided there. The family feels blessed to have had so many loving, caring and kind caregivers who became like friends to all of the family. They also want to thank the Cleveland Clinic Hospital, Avon, Ohio for the wonderful care and kindness given to their mom and to the family during this sad time. The family will receive friends on Friday from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. in the Dovin Funeral and Cremation Specialists, 2701 Elyria Ave, Lorain, where funeral services will be Saturday at 9:00 a.m. followed by mass at 9:30 a.m. at St. Peter Parish, 3655 Oberlin Ave, Lorain. Rev. Craig Hovanec, pastor will officiate. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Lorain. To send online condolences go to www.dovinfcs.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on June 6, 2019