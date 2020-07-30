Helen Sheppard (nee Gerasimof), 78, of Vermilion, died Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at Admiral's Pointe, Huron, after a lengthy illness. She was born September 8, 1941, in Bradley, OH. She had lived in Vermilion for most of her life. Helen was a child daycare provider for many years. She also cared for her father's grandmother and her father-in-law for many years.She had attended the of Church of the Nazarene. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Richard Sheppard of Vermilion; son, Richard "Rick" (Marjorie) Sheppard of Freeport, OH; her daughters, Patty (Tom) Dryfuse of Vermilion, and Carol Kleinhans of Sandusky; grandchildren, Brian West, Adam West, Katie Young, Amanda Mikschl, Cory Kleinhans, Spencer Sheppard, Haleigh Detloff, Connor Sheppard, Samantha Sheppard, and Cassidy Sheppard; nine great-grandchildren; and brothers, Ted Gerasimof of Uhrichville, Bill Gerasimof of Leesville, and Nick Gerasimof of Mount Gilead. She was preceded in death by her parents, Anthony and Mary (nee Torok) Gerasimof; and brother, George Gerasimof. The family will receive friends on Sunday, August 2, 2020, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Riddle Funeral Home, 5345 South Street Vermilion, Ohio. Private family funeral services will be held. Inurnment will be at Moorefield Cemetery at a later date. The family suggests memorial contributions to Alzheimer's Association
, 480 West Dussell Drive #150, Maumee, OH 43537. Online condolences may be made at: www.riddlefuneralhome.com
.