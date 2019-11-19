|
|
Helen “Audrey” Starbuck, 83, of Wakeman, passed away on November 17, at home after a long illness with leukemia. She was born May 7, 1936, in Amherst, Ohio, to Arthur P. Roth and Helen E. (Menz) Roth. She retired from Allen Memorial Hospital and had worked in the radiology department for many years. Audrey was a member of St. Mary’s Church in Wakeman. She was a member of Reading Circle, a lifetime member of Beta Sigma Phi of Wakeman and a member of the Wakeman Caring Community Board for 25 years. She enjoyed the outdoors, horseback riding, animals, gardening, volunteering at her church, boating and spending time with her family and friends. She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Donald A. Starbuck; children, Deborah Starbuck, of Wakeman, Kathleen “Kitsy” (Steve) Noftz, of Huron, Ohio, and Donald A. (Jane) Starbuck, Jr., of Graytown, Ohio; three grandchildren, Ryan (Elizabeth) Noftz, Amanda (Luke) Kromer and Andrea Meinhold; and five great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Elizabeth Ehrlich, in 2017, and Iole Taylor, in 2019. Friends may call Thursday, November 21, from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m., at the Morman Funeral Home, 16 Cooper St., Wakeman. There will also be visitation 30 minutes prior to Mass at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, November 22, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Main St., Wakeman. Burial in the church cemetery will take place at a later date. Condolences may be left at mormanfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary’s Church, the Huron County Humane Society or the Leukemia/Lymphoma Society.
Published in The Morning Journal on Nov. 20, 2019