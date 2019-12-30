|
|
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Helen (Getzinger) Strebinger, age 89, on November 20, 2019. Helen had a full life and loved her family. Born November 1, 1930 in South Bend, Indiana, Helen is survived by her daughters, Susan (Kevin A.) Brinkman and Sandra Britton; grandchildren, Kevin C. (Denise) Brinkman, Noel (Jill) Brinkman and Trevor Britton; four great-grandchildren, Blake, Tiffany, Wyatt and Weston Brinkman; two sisters, Mary Lou (Vic) Papai and Nancy (Herman) Gibson. Besides her parents, two brothers and two sisters, Helen was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Carl F.; and her son, Carl T. We would like to thank Arden Courts of Westlake for their support and kindness. Please check back for service times and location. www.buschcares.com 440.933.3202.
Published in The Morning Journal on Jan. 5, 2020