Henrietta France transitioned on April 4, 2020, from UH Elyria Medical Center after a long illness. She was born in Decherd, Tennessee on October 27, 1941, to Eugene and Orene Northcutt. Her family moved to Elyria when she was five years old, and it became her home. Henrietta loved the Lord and became a Christian at a young age. Shortly after graduating from Elyria High School, she met the love of her life, James France. Their marriage in 1963 resulted in the blessing of two children. For over 20 years, Henrietta worked as a pharmacy technician at Discount Drug Mart. Many people knew her there for her kind spirit and beautiful smile. She was a devoted and loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She touched so many lives and will be deeply missed. Henrietta is survived by her husband, James; son, Brian (Katherine); daughter, Kimberly (Theo); seven grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. Private services will be held, and burial will be in Resthaven Memory Gardens in Avon. At a later date, there will be a celebration of her life. Memorial contributions can be made to Lake Ave and Walnut Church of Christ in honor of Henrietta France. Arrangements by Brown-Robinson Funeral Home, 2652 Broadway Ave., Lorain, Ohio 44052. Online condolences at www.brownrobinson.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Apr. 15, 2020