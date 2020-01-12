Home

Richard J. Reidy Funeral Home - Lorain
1783 East 31st Street
Lorain, OH 44055
(440) 277-8164
Henrietta Wolchanski
Henrietta "Hank" Wolchanski

Henrietta "Hank" Wolchanski Obituary
Henrietta “Hank” Wolchanski, 92, of Lorain passed away peacefully January 7, 2020, on Orthodox Christmas. Henrietta was born in Lorain Ohio on February 26, 1928. She lived all of her life in Lorain. She and her husband enjoyed bartering with the locals as vendors at Johnnies Flea Market and Hadis Flea market in North Ridgeville. She will be dearly missed by family and friends.She is survived by her sons: Michael (Wendy) Wolchanski of Fort Wayne, Indiana and Dennis Wolchanski, of Lorain; daughter, Joanne Fronatt of Oklahoma; sister, Ruby Moore of Quinlan, Texas; seven grandchildren; many great grandchildren and great great grandchildren including: Dawn Shivak-Kieler, Shelley Shivak, Brian Shivak, John Wolchanski, Jennifer Crouch, Charlene Gardner and Betty Bartley. Henrietta was preceded in death by her loving husband of 45 years, Michael Wolchanski in 1995 and daughter, Linda Shivak.Funeral service and entombment were in Resthaven Memorial Garden, Avon.Funeral arrangements are by Richard J. Reidy Funeral Home, 1783 East 31st Street, South Lorain.For expressions of sympathy and further information, please visit Reidyfuneral.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Jan. 13, 2020
