Henry "Hank" Picione was born on October 24, 1939, to proud parents, Vito and Marjorie (nee Tremaine), in Lorain. Hank served his country in the Air Force and was in the Trucking industry his whole life. He passed away peacefully after a lengthy illness on April 3, 2020, he was 80 years old. Hank met his beloved wife of 58 years, Pat (nee Loughren), after he served his country. They raised their family in Avon. He loved his family dearly but he also loved golf. Hank tried to golf every chance that he got. He was a member of many leagues and he golfed all of the courses that Northeastern Ohio had to offer. He is probably golfing in heaven right now. Along with his wife Pat, Hank leaves his devoted daughter, Michelle Howells (Rob); his dear grandsons, Rob, Jeremy and John (Ashley); and his great-grandson, Jeremy; siblings, Lorrie Rae "Lolly" Churchill (the late Clint), Judy Mae "Bonnie" Canterbury (the late Bill), Ricco (the late Kathy), Marc (Donna), Lisa (Richard), and many cousins, nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents. Private family services have been held for Hank. www.buschcares.com, 440-937 6175.
Published in The Morning Journal on Apr. 8, 2020