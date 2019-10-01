|
|
Herbert F. “Spank” Morgan, 83, of Sheffield Lake, passed on September 19, 2019, surrounded by his loving family in his home. Spank was born to Violetta Morgan on October 16, 1935, in Connellsville, PA. While attending high school in Connellsville, PA Spank met his wife Maxine, of 63 years. Honorably discharged from the U.S. Army in 1958, Spank served in the Signal Corp, stationed in Germany where he and Maxine welcomed their first two daughters. After four daughters and with a Pioneer spirit, Spank packed a young family of six in the station wagon and drove across the country to see if California was a better fit for this family, but ultimately decide to head back east to be closer to immediate family and friends. His secondary education led to a 19-plus-year career with US Steel in Lorain, OH as an Electrical Layout Designer in the Electrical Engineering Department. Following US Steel, Spank continued his career with 4 Star Engineering/4 Star Design Services and RE Warner and Associates. An active sportsman throughout his life, Spank played baseball and softball for many years which carried over to coaching with his wife, the local city girls Traveling Fast Pitch team (quite successfully as the girls will agree). He was a past President of the Sheffield/Sheffield Lake Athletic Booster Club. He was involved further in the community through his work on the Sheffield Lake Planning Commission. Spank was an avid boater, water skier and fisherman who enjoyed many days on Lake Erie with family and friends, as well as deep sea fishing as often as he could in NJ, NY, FL and HI. Yearly trips to the ocean were a family highlight, visiting Long Beach Island, NJ every summer with extended family. Later in life, he began to join his daughters for a weekly trip to Ocean Isle Beach, NC. Since water skiing in Ohio was not possible year-round, Spank took up snow skiing in his 40’s with his daughters. Spank also enjoyed model airplane building (with some crashing) and was an automobile enthusiast not just an admirer, but well versed in mechanical and body work (which came in handy with four daughters). Spanks’ artistic/design talent was further visible throughout his home and passed on to his children and each of his grandchildren, as well. A lifelong Steelers and Pirates Fan, he and Maxine would visit Pirate Spring Training Camp in Bradenton, FL as well as drive across the state border to catch the Steelers on TV, when not being aired in Cleveland. Spank is survived by his wife, Maxine (nee Pierce); daughters, Shiela (CO), Vickie (OH), Kim (CA), Becky (OH); six grandchildren, Dominique and Erik (CO), Morgan and Maddie (CA), Ricky and Pierce (OH); and loving nieces, nephew and cousins. He is preceded in death by his grandmother, Mary; mother, Violetta Morgan; and several loving aunts and uncles. Memorial contributions are suggested to Disabled American Veterans, dav.org or to the , 1689 E. 115th St., Cleveland, 44106. Friends may call at the Busch Funeral Home, 163 Avon Belden Rd., Avon Lake, OH on Sunday, October 6th, 2019, for a memorial visitation from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. www.buschcares.com 440-933-3202.
Published in The Morning Journal on Oct. 2, 2019