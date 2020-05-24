Herley Carty
Herley Carty, 82, of Berlin Heights passed away May 22, 2020 at his home. He was born August 20, 1937 in Wise County, VA, and has lived in the area most of his life.He was married to his wife, Elsie, for over 65 years. He worked at Fisher Body for 27 years, and then at New Departure in Sandusky until his retirement. Herley loved to fish, and he loved woodworking-- he built anything from jewelry boxes to homes.Herley is survived by his wife, Elsie (Kerns) Carty; a son, Dan Carty of Berlin Heights; a brother, Burnice "Burnie" Carty; a grandson, Nicholas; granddaughters, Megan, Carrie, and Sondra; one great-grandchild; and several nieces and nephews.He was preceded in death by his parents, Willard and Nannie (Large) Carty; a son, Charles Carty; daughter, Marcella Popke; siblings, Oscar, Hubert, and Buford.Friends may call Tuesday, May 26, from 4-6pm at Morman-Hinman-Tanner Funeral Home, 38 South Street, Berlin Heights. Services will be held Wednesday, May 27, at 11am. Burial will follow at Riverside Cemetery. Services will be live-streamed and available to watch on the Morman Funeral Home Facebook page beginning at 10:55am on May 27.Memorial contributions may be sent to the charity of the donor's choice.Online condolences may be left at www.mormanfuneralhome.com


Published in The Morning Journal from May 24 to May 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
