Herman "The Legend" Linus Ricks, 82, of Lorain, Ohio, transitioned from this life on August 23, 2020.He was born in Hammond, Louisiana on March 13, 1938 and was a resident of Lorain for over 66 years. He was a former member of Greater St. James AME Church in Hammond and was honorably discharged from the U.S. Army.Herman retired after 34 years of service from the Lorain Ford Motor Company and was a member of UAW Local 425. He was a former coach with the Black Athletic Club (Black AC’s). He enjoyed playing cards and the lottery, watching westerns and Sanford & Son, listening to music, traveling, and shooting pool. He was known for frying fish and chicken, and he loved RC cola and Pepsi. He was also an avid Cleveland Indians fan. He had a great sense of humor and loved spending time with his grandson Mr. Jay (Naujé McCall).He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Norma Jean Ricks (nee Colquitt); his children: Michael Ricks, Cynthia Beckett, Jeffery Ricks, Terry (Stephanie) Ricks, Jerry Ricks, and Scott Ricks; 27 grandchildren; 39 great grandchildren; one great-great grandson; three sisters, Shirley Mae Kelly, Delores Jackson, and Betty Rhymes; two brothers, Melvin Ricks and Milton Ricks; his only living aunt, Minnie Shanklin; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and other loving family and friends.Herman was preceded in death by his parents, Eddie Lee and Inez Ricks; brothers: Willie Sims, Charles Ricks, and Horace Ricks; a sister, Yvonne Taylor; his grandparents, Lymus and Annie Ricks; uncles: Cooper Ricks, Walter Ricks, Isaiah Ricks, Herman Ricks, George Ricks, Alex Ricks; aunts: Martha Ricks, Beatrice Ricks, Bertha Ricks, Jannie Ricks, Callie Ricks and Mary Ricks; his grandparents Fred and Lena Sims; uncles Fred Sims Sr, Caldwell Sims, Autrie Sims, and Alonzo Sims; step grandmother, Martina Sims; aunts Nancy Randolph and Palma Lee Hollins.A walk-through visitation will be held Wednesday, September 2, 2020 from 10 a.m. until time of private family services at 11 a.m. at Church on the North Coast, 4125 N Leavitt Rd., Lorain. Overseer Rodney L. Thomas of Body of Christ will officiate. Interment will be in Ridge Hill Memorial Park in Amherst. Social distances and COVID-19 safe practices are required; must wear a mask.Online condolences at www.brownrobinson.com


Published in The Morning Journal from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2020.
