Herman Wren Sr., 95, of Lorain, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at Mercy Hospital following a brief illness. He was born July 23, 1923 in Austin, Texas. He later moved to Lorain, Ohio, where he became employed at the U.S. Steel Company and retired after 34 years of service. Herman enjoyed fishing, listening to blues and jazz music, and watching tennis. His favorite tennis players were Venus and Serena Williams. Herman is survived by his daughters, Patricia Woods of Akron, Deborah Wren, Linda Wren, Delores Wren, and Joyce Velasquez, all of Lorain, Cathy Wren of Elyria, and Willie Marie Wren of Texas; sons, Herman Wren Jr., Raymond Wren, Kevin Wren, Timothy Wren, all of Lorain, and Charles Wren of California; sisters, Wayne Burditt, Annie Bell Dancy and Alice Stokes; all of Arizona; brothers, Bertha Lou Wren “BW” of Arizona, and Lemmie Roy Wren “Sonny” of Texas; and a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.Herman was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Wren; step-son, Gerald Howard; six grandchildren; his parents, Wallace and Bertha Wren; sisters, Maxine Marshall, Bobbie Geane Person and Katie Stephens; brothers, Wallace Wren II and Jessie Stephens. Visitation will be Friday, May 24, from 12 p.m. until time of funeral service at 12:30 p.m. at Brown-Robinson Funeral Home, 2652 Broadway Ave., Lorain. Bishop Peter G. Tower is officiating. Interment will be in Elmwood Cemetery. Online condolences at www.brownrobinson.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on May 22, 2019