Hervey “Bob” Robinson, Jr., 75, of Lorain, passed away Saturday, March 30, 2019, at Kingston of Vermilion, after a brief illness. He was born April 8, 1943, in Cleveland, Ohio, and had lived in Lorain most of his life. He graduated from Lorain High School in 1961-Class A. He retired from the Lorain YMCA, where he was a certified pool technician. He was formerly employed at the former American Ship Yard. He had attended photography workshops at University of Massachusetts, Grand Valley State College, Allendale, MI, Cleveland State, and Cleveland Engineering Institute. For 15 years, he was a member of Photographic Society of America, Nature, Portraits & Technics division. He was a lifetime member of International Freelance Photographers Organization. As a charter member of Kodak Viewfinders Forum, he tested Kodak products and chemicals for market. He served as Vice-President of Sandstone Camera Club. As a wedding photographer, he was also a member of Wedding Photographers International. Hervey is survived by his sister, Marilyn Robinson, and her companion, Carl Logan; two aunts, Ruth Rankin and Vera Brown; and other loving relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Hervey Robinson, Sr. and Mary E. (Brown) Robinson. Visitation will be Friday, April 5, from 11 a.m. until time of service at 1 p.m. at Brown-Robinson Funeral Home, 2652 Broadway Ave., Lorain, OH 44052. Burial will be in Elmwood Cemetery. Online condolences at www.brownrobinson.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Apr. 3, 2019