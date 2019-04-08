|
A Memorial Tribute to Celebrate & Remember A Special Life that will Forever be Missed.
He will remain a Treasure carried in our hearts and Valued Always
Hervey "Bob" Robinson, Jr.
One of Lorain's Finest Nature Photographers
April 8, 1943 – March 30, 2019
"I Am the Good Shepherd; I know my Own Sheep and Mine Know Me." (John 10:14)
"Cause me to hear thy lovingkindness in the morning; for in thee I do trust; cause me to know the way wherein I should walk; for I lift up my soul unto thee." Psalm 143:8
Photography for Bob was his way of feeling, touching, sensing, loving, and sharing. He engaged all his senses into his photography encouraging us to taste life's essential goodness of nature and all of God's creations.
His burning passion and the desire to give his best served as catalysts to his Commitment to Excellence, achieving it with one AWE-Inspiring photo shot at a time. He was fully alive and on fire behind his lens. It was amazing to see Bob's abilities soar to limitless heights due to his deeply committed passion, he was totally immersed into his photography. His unique talents were truly matchless, he possessed an all-around Amazingness about himself.
He kept his eyes focused on the goodness and inherent beauty of creation and God's indwelling spirit on everything. Bob was a solid person of humility. He lived with so much heart. His kind, considerate, and thoughtful acts were treasured blessings. I truly appreciated and valued Bob's genuineness. His life was grounded in the Divine goodness and that was destined for glory. His life represented a continuous movement of praise and thanksgiving, gratefully thanking The Father for every level of blessings he received.
Bob walked in beauty, his eyes beholding the orange and red sunset. He truly acknowledged the precious gift of life with the miracle birth of each new dawn. He captured beauty in its truest essence and the light in Bob's heart was the purest expression of the beauty of his soul, an untarnished permanent quality. He captured so magnificently "The Wondrous Beauty of All Things Great to Small' as was his motto. He possessed the special touch of instinctively knowing just when and how to capture God's creations in their purest essence. He took such sweet delight in the challenge.
A direct quote from Bob, "I love sharing His world, He's given me the ability to capture nature in all His glory." With his determination, openness, persistence, perseverance, and quick fiery action of his powerful lens he did just that, sharing God's love for all creation thru his unique and captivating photography. He had a deep engagement with nature and was in communion with all living things.
He lived immeasurable joy thru the art and creativity of his photography. His creativity reflected his uniqueness, it's what distinguished him. His photography had everything to do with the way he saw all of The Father's creations. With Bob's meticulous art of observation, he captured beauty that otherwise would have passed by unacknowledged. What he caught on film is captured forever, frozen in time.
Bob's EXTRAORDINARILY REMARKABLE photography has indeed left his indelible mark. He was the truest MARVEL!!!
I'm thinking of you today Bob on your 76th birthday and feeling incredibly blessed and grateful that life brought us together and made us friends. I will always feel honored and privileged to have been in association with a truly wonderful human being. In a beautiful forever, we will meet again. Your true and faithful friend, Nadia
Published in www.morningjournal.com on Apr. 8, 2019