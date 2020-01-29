|
Holly Gae Henderson, 65 years of age, and a resident of Amherst, passed away Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at Amherst Manor Nursing Home. She was a lifetime resident of Amherst, born December 25, 1954. Holly was a graduate of Marion L. Steele in Amherst. Holly continued her education at Heidelberg University and graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree with a major in biology and earned the Latin Honors Cum Laude. She furthered her education at Wright State University School of Medicine. Holly was very active in NAMI where she received an Outstanding Board Member Service Award for excellence in Teaching and Educational leadership. She worked for many years with Gathering Hope House in Lorain and became a certified Peer to Peer counselor working for the Far West Center in Westlake, Ohio. The family would like to thank Amherst Manor and Sprenger Hospice for providing wonderful care to Holly during her illness. Survivors include her brothers, Lester (Nancy) Henderson of Avon, Graham W. (Deborah) Henderson of Amherst; her sisters, Heather (Donald) Foos of Willard and Melody (Mark) Grabo of North Olmsted; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her sister, Pamela Kay Henderson; and her parents, Thomas Edward and Marie Henderson (nee: Finney). Friends may call Friday, January 31, 2020, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 12:00 noon at the Hempel Funeral Home, 373 Cleveland Ave., Amherst. Burial will follow at Ridge Hill Memorial Park, Amherst Township. The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate contributions in memory of Holly to NAMI c/o NAMI Lorain County, 6125 South Broadway, Lorain, OH 44053. For those unable to attend, please visit the funeral home's website to share a memory and sign the guest register, www.hempelfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Jan. 30, 2020