Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hempel Funeral Home - Amherst
373 Cleveland Avenue
Amherst, OH 44001
(440) 988-4451
Resources
More Obituaries for Holly Henderson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Holly Gae Henderson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Holly Gae Henderson Obituary
Holly Gae Henderson, 65 years of age, and a resident of Amherst, passed away Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at Amherst Manor Nursing Home. She was a lifetime resident of Amherst, born December 25, 1954. Holly was a graduate of Marion L. Steele in Amherst. Holly continued her education at Heidelberg University and graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree with a major in biology and earned the Latin Honors Cum Laude. She furthered her education at Wright State University School of Medicine. Holly was very active in NAMI where she received an Outstanding Board Member Service Award for excellence in Teaching and Educational leadership. She worked for many years with Gathering Hope House in Lorain and became a certified Peer to Peer counselor working for the Far West Center in Westlake, Ohio. The family would like to thank Amherst Manor and Sprenger Hospice for providing wonderful care to Holly during her illness. Survivors include her brothers, Lester (Nancy) Henderson of Avon, Graham W. (Deborah) Henderson of Amherst; her sisters, Heather (Donald) Foos of Willard and Melody (Mark) Grabo of North Olmsted; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her sister, Pamela Kay Henderson; and her parents, Thomas Edward and Marie Henderson (nee: Finney). Friends may call Friday, January 31, 2020, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 12:00 noon at the Hempel Funeral Home, 373 Cleveland Ave., Amherst. Burial will follow at Ridge Hill Memorial Park, Amherst Township. The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate contributions in memory of Holly to NAMI c/o NAMI Lorain County, 6125 South Broadway, Lorain, OH 44053. For those unable to attend, please visit the funeral home's website to share a memory and sign the guest register, www.hempelfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Jan. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Holly's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -