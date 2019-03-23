|
|
Howard “Alabama” Henry passed away peacefully after a lengthy illness at New Life Hospice on March 19, 2019. Howard was 89 years old. He was born in Hartselle, Alabama before moving to Lorain in 1952.Howard served in Korea as an Airplane Engine Mechanic and Cook in the Army Air corps. He retired from Lorain Ford Plant in 1991. He was an active member of several local veterans’ organizations in Lorain, including being a life member at American Legion Post #30, Amvets Post #47 and VFW Post #451 where he was an active honor guard member. He is also a long-time member, former governor, former district president and two-time moose of the year recipient of the Lake Erie Moose Lodge #552. As a respected member of the lodge, Alabama was given the highest degree of honor in becoming a Pilgrim in 1991. Howard also managed the former B & B and PLAV Polish Club in Lorain for many years. He enjoyed being around his family and friends, playing golf anytime he could, and going to casinos. Howard was also a volunteer for Thursday and Sunday night Bingo at the VFW in Lorain.Howard is survived by his daughters: Amanda Henry, Judy (Nicholas) Maynard, Bobbi (Bill) Gormley of Lorain, Nancy (George) Doughty of Elyria, Joyce Colleen (Melvin) Dempsey of Grafton; son, Dan (Lynda) Cairns of Cape Coral, FL; sister, Cozie Holmes of Alabama; grandchildren: Daniel Cairns, James Cairns, Traci Barbie, Theodore Hiles, Michael Thompson, Christie Mosley, Olivia Doughty, and Alex Doughty; along with 11 great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; and several nieces and nephews in Alabama.He is preceded in death by his parents, Edgar and Mary Ethel Henry of Alabama; wife, Francis (Shoemaker) Henry; wife, Margaret “Peggi” (Harms) Henry; mother-in-law, Mabel Harms of Lorain; brothers: Albert, Roy Joe, Dalton, James, Robert and Charles Henry of Alabama and sister, Gladys (Henry) Knox of Alabama.A Memorial Ceremony will be held at Dovin and Reber Jones Funeral & Cremation Center, 1110 Cooper Foster Park Road, Amherst, on Tuesday, March 26 from 4:00 - 7:00 pm, at which time the Amherst Veterans Military Honor Guard will conduct a full military honors service for Howard. Inurnment will be held at a future date at the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery in Rittman, Ohio.In lieu of flowers, Alabama would appreciate donations be made to his favorite charity, St Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.To send an online condolence, please go towww.dovinreberjones.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Mar. 24, 2019