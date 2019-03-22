|
|
Howard I. Harper, 65, of Lorain, passed away on Thursday, March 21, 2019. He was retired from Lake Terminal Railroad and was active in AA. He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Sharon; daughters, Shelby (Dan Hosta) and Carla (Luther Clay); four grandchildren; brother, Isaac; and sisters, June Johnson and Phyllis Burke. He was preceded in death by his parents, Howard F. and Bonnie; and sister, Patricia Harper. Honoring Howard’s request, there will be no services.
Published in The Morning Journal on Mar. 23, 2019